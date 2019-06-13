Police: Head-on crash shuts down part of Ashley Phosphate Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Ashley Phosphate Road where a head-on crash has blocked lanes.
The head-on collision happened near the entrance to Stall High School, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
EMS took four people to the hospital for treatment, but there was no word on their conditions.
Traffic lanes of Ashley Phosphate heading toward Cross Country Road have been closed, Pryor said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
