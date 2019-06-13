Police investigating 2-vehicle crash that closed portion of Ashley Phosphate Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston investigators are working to determine the cause of a two-vehicle crash that closed eastbound lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road.
The crash happened near Patriot Boulevard, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
EMS took two people to an area hospital but the extent of their injuries was not released.
Pryor said the North Charleston Traffic Safety & Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash.
Eastbound lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road headed toward I-26 were closed to traffic for a time. Police said those lanes had reopened by 7:50 p.m.
