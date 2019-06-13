State Board of Education suspends Charleston County teacher’s certificate for 1 year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Board of Education suspended the teaching certificate of a Charleston County teacher amid allegations he was inebriated on school grounds during working hours and made inappropriate posts to social media.
Stephan Whaley has been suspended from teaching for one year, according to the board’s order.
Documents also state he also posted “multiple inappropriate social media posts and videos” that contained "inappropriate comments concerning his job and a reference to himself as the ‘always turnt/drunk/high friend.’” The board’s investigation found the videos were made in connection to a now-discontinued podcast of which Whaley was one of six presenters.
“During the videos, presenters could be seen with alcoholic drinks and hookahs,” the document states.
Whaley has nine years of teaching experience.
He taught at the School of the Arts before being put on leave and then being transferred to Deer Park Middle School.
