State trooper injured in hit-and-run released from hospital, search continues for driver

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state trooper who was struck Monday in Orangeburg by a driver authorities say was attempting to evade a driver’s license checkpoint has been released from the hospital.
Trooper M.R. Burgess was injured Monday when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Monday on Till Road near Langley Road, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
The search for the driver continued, Southern said.
Earlier this week, troopers released stills from a dashcam showing the vehicle involved, which is believed to be a four-door Honda Accord, possibly a 2016 model. The exact color is not known, troopers say.
Anyone with information on the incident or about the vehicle of interest or the driver is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 800-768-1506.
You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
