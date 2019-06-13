Trident Health to consolidate some services at Summerville Medical Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health has announced plans to consolidate some services at Summerville Medical Center.
Beginning on July 9, the health system will consolidate its obstetric and neonatal services. Trident Medical Center will end those services on July 8.
“At Trident Medical Center the consolidation will mean more access to care for the region’s heart, lung and stroke patients." spokesman Rod Whiting said.
Summerville Medical Center has completed a $53 million expansion to prepare for the consolidation. The new women’s and neonatal unit features a two story tower with 30 private postpartum rooms, 12 labor and delivery rooms, a 16-bed Level II neonatal ICU, Emergency Department OB suite, C-section suite, and more than $10 million in other technology.
“This is a significant milestone for Trident Health and for our Lowcountry families,” said Dr. Beth Cook, Chief Medical Officer for Summerville Medical Center and local OB/GYN. “We are honored to expand the excellent care we can provide our moms and babies.”
“We are experiencing significant growth in the Lowcountry,” commented Lisa Valentine, Chief Executive Officer at Summerville Medical Center. “As a result, Summerville Medical Center is growing our facility, our services and our team so that moms and babies can receive excellent care in their own community. We are honored to have the most experienced providers of maternity and newborn care here at Summerville Medical Center.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.