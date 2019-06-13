Troopers arrest 18-year-old in felony DUI crash on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a Summerville man Thursday in connection with a fatal crash on I-26 in May.
Mateik Tray-von Best, 18, of Summerville, is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death in connection with a crash that happened in the early-morning hours of May 15, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
Troopers say two passengers in Best’s vehicle, identified as Morris Miller, 31 and Dayton Taylor, 24, were killed in the crash.
Best was the driver of a 2019 Dodge Charger that struck a 2009 Jeep on I-26 westbound near the 208 mile marker, Southern said.
The crash caused a shutdown of the westbound lanes for several hours while troopers investigated.
Southern said Best had been hospitalized since the crash and was taken into custody Thursday after he was released.
Best was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
