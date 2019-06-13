WATCH LIVE:Closing arguments to begin in Timothy Jones, Jr. sentencing phase

Tim Jones sits with his attorney, Boyd Young, during his trial in Lexington. Timothy Jones, Jr. is accused of killing his 5 young children in 2014. Jones, who faces the death penalty, has pleaded guilty by reason of insanity. 5/15/19 (Source: Tracy Glantz)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 13, 2019

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - After more than a month of testimony, the second phase of the Timothy Jones Jr. trial is coming to a close.

On Thursday, attorneys will present closing arguments to the jury, as prosecutors push for the death penalty and defense attorneys seek mercy for Timothy Jones, Jr. Following closing arguments, deliberations are set to get underway afterwards.

On June 12, the jury heard testimony from more of Jones’ family, his step-mother and his step-brother, who pleaded with the court to show him mercy and not sentence him to death.

