Arrest made in Orangeburg County drive-by

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested a man charged with attempted murder.
Demondre Wright, 19, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime after allegedly firing shots into a home on Kings Road in May.
“This individual acted as if there are no consequences for this reckless and violent behavior,” Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Leroy Ravenell said. “There were several people in this home, including two children. Fortunately, no one was injured.”
The charges stem from an early morning shooting on May 19 where a woman reported multiple shots being fired at her home.
The woman said that around 4 a.m. she heard what she initially was someone knocking at her door. She then “realized it was actually bullets coming through her house,” according to the report.
A security camera from a nearby location captured a photo of a man exiting a nearby vehicle and firing on the home. That photo was released by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office a few days after the incident.
Wright appeared on court on Friday where bond was denied on all counts.
