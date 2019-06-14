Battery Exit Open Cup in 3-1 Loss to Atlanta United

Ian Svantesson opened the scoring in the 20th minute and made Atlanta pay for sloppy play in the back. Goalkeeper Alec Kann dribbled out to the right side of his penalty area looking for an outlet pass to one of his teammates. His pass found its way in the direction of defender Franco Escobar who was immediately pressured by AJ Paterson. Escobar tried to let the ball roll through his legs, but Paterson made a well-timed challenge and won possession. Paterson immediately found Svantesson at the top of the box, and with Kann recovering from his initial pass, Svantesson slipped a shot past the keeper before he was able to recover.