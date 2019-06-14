Community meeting to discuss controversial intersection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley community members are meeting to find alternative options to the Old Towne Road and Sam Rittenberg intersection improvement project. They say the current options provided by the county don’t work for business and homeowners.
Dozens of people met at the Sojourn Coffee Shop on Old Towne Road saying they are taking time out of their schedules to discuss the possibility of intersection alternatives that could work for everyone. Area business owners say they’re worried that the proposed plans will hinder people from conveniently getting to their shop and homeowners say their property values will decrease if the intersection is done the wrong way.
This meeting was not a time for any decisions or formal proposals, but one where the community could openly discuss options they would like to see presented to Charleston County when it comes time.
The merge at Old Towne Road and Sam Rittenberg has been up for a new design plan for over two years. The county has proposed several design options for the community to vote on, but many people say they aren’t fond of any of the options. In Friday night’s gathering, a few city officials, business owners, and community members took the time to talk out their options to see where they should go next.
Karla Mirnov, the President of the West Ashley Chamber of Commerce, says this intersection is traveled by the people, so the intersection needs to work for everyone.
“I drive this road often, and I see the issues it brings. I have a business in the area, and I see how these options would hinder the business. We want to help make sure everyone is happy,” Mirnov says.
Mirnov says she’s asking the community to share their thoughts about how they want the intersection to be changed on the county’s project website. That opinion-sharing opportunity will be open until June 30, 2019, at https://www.sc7andsc171intersection.com/public-comment-form.
