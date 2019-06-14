Exhibit honoring Emanuel AME shooting victim opens at Charleston Co. library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An exhibit honoring Cynthia Graham Hurd, one of the victims of the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church, is now open inside the Charleston County's main library in downtown Charleston.
Hurd worked for the library system for 31 years and is remembered as a woman who listened and cared for everyone who walked through the library doors.
"Cynthia had a passion for people. Not just little people, but all people,” Darlene Jackson, the library’s deputy director, said. “She was a very caring person and concerned about literacy and reading in particular.”
The exhibit is made up of two parts. The first is to the right when you walk up the stairs. There’s a tall stand with a couple dozen photos on it. All are moments from her decades-long career.
The second part is a framed bookshelf only a few steps away. It is filled with artwork and awards that were presented to her family after her death.
“[The exhibit] was a natural outpouring from staff,” Jackson said. “Cynthia was and is family to us, and we wanted to share her life in the library with the world, the public.”
The exhibit will be open through the end of the month. Other events will also be taking place here during the month of June honoring all those killed four years ago.
“The one thing that I think is important for all of us to remember, as we reflect on this time, is to celebrate life and to move forward,” Jackson said. “That’s what Cynthia would’ve wanted.”
