Gorgeous weather to wrap up the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved offshore this morning ushering in the coolest morning we’ve had in nearly a month. And tomorrow morning will be even cooler. High pressure will supply plenty of sunshine over the next couple of days with the “coolest” temperatures through Saturday morning before we start to warm back up. Highs today will reach the low 80s with mid to upper 80s tomorrow and near 90 degree temps this weekend. The rain chance will start to return for the beginning of next week.