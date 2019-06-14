‘I’m embarrassed as hell.’ Porch thief caught on cam comes back to apologize

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The man caught on camera stealing lawn chairs off a front porch in Covington made another stop at the home he’s become familiar with.
This time, it seems his motives have changed. Instead of taking - he was all about giving.
The mystery man was first spotted on June 2 appearing to case out a home on Highway Avenue. Then two days later he comes back to the home at night to take two patio chairs on the porch.
After the story aired on FOX19 NOW warning others, he made a third visit to the home Thursday afternoon to confess and apologize.
“I really need to talk to you. I’m the one who has your chairs. I apologize to the fullest. I have four daughters and I’m just embarrassed as hell,” the man said.
The woman who lives in the house did not want to be identified, but said she’s stunned the thief was bold enough to come back. He even offered to help her around the house to make up for his theft.
“Is he crazy,” the woman said. “No sir, you are not going to help out around the house.”
Why did he steal the chairs? In the home surveillance video he explained that “It was a stupid dare. I’m 40-years-old and I can’t believe I done it.”
However, the homeowner wasn't buying it and she gave him a stern lecture through her intercom system.
“It was not a dare you came and looked at my porch and you staked it out and made me feel safe unsafe in my own home. Then you came back two days later in the middle of the night to take them. Do you know how that makes me and my neighbors feel right now," she said to the man.
The woman kept talking to the man trying to keep him on her porch while she called police. In the video, the man can be seen unloading the chairs from his car. Then he puts them back on the porch.
Police suspect he’s the same guy who stole another white chair from a porch on Hazen Street. That act wasn’t caught on video and that chair is still missing.
Even with a full confession and apology the woman we spoke to said she’s not quite ready to forgive.
“It’s just one of those things right or wrong... you just don’t take other people’s property," she said.
The man was gone before police arrived. They are still trying to locate him, but with the new video police are more confident he will be caught.
The woman said she is planning to press charges.
