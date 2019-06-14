Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/13)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a HR, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in a 5-4 loss to the White Sox. The Holly Hill native is batting .229 with 11 HR’s and 27 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-5 with an RBI and a K in a 12-3 win over Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .229 with 12 HR’s and 34 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 4-4 game suspended in the 9th vs. the Mets. The Stratford alum is batting .224 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 6-2 loss to Rochester. The Beaufort alum is 6-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 K’s in 64 innings
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - Game PPD. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 5 K’s in 2.2 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
