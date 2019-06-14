Man demands action after mother falls on Colleton Medical Center floor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man is demanding action from Colleton Medical Center after said he found his mother on the hospital’s floor with injuries.
Daniel Mock said his elderly mother, who has dementia, was brought to Colleton Medical Center in May. He said he found she had fallen and was lying on the floor, naked and hurt.
Mock said he took photos of his mother just moments after finding her because he felt it was important to document what happened.
The emergency department’s clinical manager sent a letter to Mock and apologized for what Mock’s mother “experienced.”
“We have spoken to several of the staff involved in your mother’s care,” the letter stated. “We addressed your concerns for what you described as a lack of concern and any delay in care. Each staff member was sorry and disappointed that was your impression.”
The letter said the issues were resolved just days after the incident by addressing the staff “with better ways to communicate as well as the possible wrong perception and misinformation from poor communication.”
“While there was not the intent to be rude or apathetic, our communication should have been better,” the letter continued. “We do apologize for this and for the discomfort it caused you or your mother.”
Mock said he wants to see more done to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
“The interpretation I got was, ok we talked about it, and it’s ok now, and that was it. I didn’t get any in-detail of nothing that happened,” Mock said. “The next time it happens to someone, the result could be a whole lot different. Someone could die. These people have peoples’ lives in their hands.”
“Due to federal HIPAA privacy laws, we cannot address any specific patient situation. We can assure you that our team is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to every patient, every time,” Colleton Medical Center representatives said.
