Man who claims noose was hung on his desk at Boeing SC: ‘This shouldn’t be tolerated in America’

“My reaction was it took me back,” Anthony said. “I was born in the 60s. I’ve seen a lot in dealing with the noose and people that live on the dark side instead of living on the light side and people that will always use that as a symbol of hatred. It reflected me in a way that it deteriorated me from doing my job. It put me back to when I would see people that would represent the noose. Whether they represented it or not, it just brought back bad memories from my past.”