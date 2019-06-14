Medina Dominates, Smith Goes Yard Twice as Dogs Overpower Drive

His second home run came four frames later in the bottom of the fifth, again scoring Seigler who reached on a leadoff single. Smith, ahead in the count once more, hit a frozen rope that barely escaped the park over the wall in right field to put the Dogs up 4-0. His second blast gave him his first professional multi-homer game, and marked the first two-home run game by a RiverDog since Dermis Garcia’s effort on September 3 of last season.