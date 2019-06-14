Pastor says vandalism of ‘prayer box’ was act of hate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston pastor says a special mailbox he used to collect prayer requests was destroyed Monday in what he calls a hate crime.
The Rev. Dr. Samuel Whatley says the mailbox, which he refers to as a “Prayer Box," was destroyed by vandals. The box was twisted and ripped off its post and left on the ground, according to an incident report.
Whatley says his regular mailbox and all other mailboxes in the area were left alone, which led him to believe this one was targeted specifically.
“It was definitely a hate crime because the prayer box has a prayer request on it and it has the biblical reference on it, ‘Let your prayers be known,’" Whatley said. "So it was kind of shocking.”
Whatley says he plans on putting another prayer box up and this time, he'll have security cameras pointed directly at the box.
Anyone with any information about what happened should contact North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
