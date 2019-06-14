Railroad crossing in N. Charleston scheduled to be closed again this weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rail crossing on Virginia Avenue between Loop and Remount Road is set to be closed again this weekend.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday and the crossing will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday. Crews are asking drivers to follow posted signage for the detour in place.
“It’s a major improvement, so we don’t have to come back in regularly,” Patrick McCrory, the railway’s chief commercial officer, said.
One of their top goals is to make driving on this part of Virginia Ave. a smoother ride, but in order to do that, crews will have to remove some of the tracks and simplify the crossing. New signals will also be added to improve safety.
This project is being looked at as a long-term development, so once it’s completed, regular maintenance won’t be necessary.
