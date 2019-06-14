S.C. boy fighting cancer who asked for cards gets surprise trip home on birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 3-year-old boy with Leukemia whose family asked for birthday cards got a big surprise on his special day.
Freddie Taylor got to go home Friday morning before he starts his fifth round of chemotherapy next week back at MUSC.
“He got the okay to go home for a few days,” Joanne Taylor, Freddie’s mom, said.
The trip back to the hospital next week is set to be a 30-day stay.
He’s getting treated at MUSC Childrens Hospital, and his treatment is expected to last at least two more years. He then won’t be considered cured until he’s in remission for another five.
A week ago, Taylor asked if folks could send birthday cards for Freddie’s big day on Friday. The response has been huge. He’s received cards and packages from Las Vegas to Summerville.
The family is still accepting cards. They can be sent to Freddie at:
7B Children’s Hospital
MUSC
165 Ashley Ave.
PO Box 250329
Charleston, SC 29425
