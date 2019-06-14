SCHP: 2 Goose Creek police officers hospitalized following crash on I-26 EB

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Goose Creek police officers have been hospitalized after a crash on I-26 east Friday morning.
Four cars were involved in the crash at approximately 8:20 a.m. near milemarker 211, including a Goose Creek police patrol car, according to South Carolina Highway Patrolman Matt Southern.
A car ran into the back of the Goose Creek police patrol car, which in turn ran into the cars in front of it. Both officers in the police car and taken to the hospital.
The severity of the injuries to the officers were characterized as non-life threatening. Nobody else involved was taken to the hospital.
