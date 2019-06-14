YETI store opening Friday in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - YETI has made its living selling top-tier coolers and outdoor gear for more than a decade. Starting Friday the company will make its grand entry into the Charleston market with its first storefront outside of its Austin, Texas based headquarters.
The new store is located at 360 King Street.
“Charleston’s passionate outdoor, fishing, and culinary communities make it an ideal city for our latest store,” said Matt Reintjes, President & CEO at YETI. “South Carolinians have long been wonderful supporters of YETI and we are excited to further share our brand in this unique coastal city.”
Company officials say the 5,000-square foot location will also include a bar featuring craft beer, wines, custom coffees and more.
The store will feature YETI’s products that include hard and soft coolers, drinkware, and outdoor living accessories.
In addition, officials say the store will host a variety of live entertainment, including music, film screenings, Ambassador demonstrations and educational workshops.
YETI officials also released the following additional information.
“In celebration of the grand opening on June 14, YETI will open its doors to the community for a weekend of events and activations beginning that Friday,” YETI officials said."Visitors are invited to explore the store, enjoy live music and savor an Austin-meets-Charleston menu that will feature brisket tacos from Austin’s Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, helmed by pit master and YETI Ambassador, Miguel Vidal."
“The celebration will continue Saturday with additional live music acts and a cookbook signing with YETI Ambassador, James Beard award-winning pit master and restauranteur, Sam Jones. On Sunday, YETI will auction a limited collection of painted coolers designed by celebrated coastal artist, Paul Puckett, with all proceeds benefitting the Charleston Waterkeeper water restoration project. A Father’s Day social will follow that afternoon and dads can get a beer on the house, with any purchase.”
