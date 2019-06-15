Coroner identifies woman found stabbed at Summerville apartment

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the Summerville woman found dead of an apparent stab wound in an apartment.
Lynda Shuler Argoe, 55, of Summerville was discovered by Summerville Police dead in her home located in Westbury Mews Apartments, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.
Brouthers said his office was notified of the discovery at approximately 10:33 p.m. Friday night.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning at MUSC he said.
The Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
