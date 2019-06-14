Defense motions want to keep Heather Elvis’ co-workers from testifying in Sidney Moorer retrial

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - New motions filed by Sidney Moorer's attorney seek to keep certain witnesses and information out of his future retrial in the Heather Elvis kidnapping case.
According to motions filed June 6, attorneys want to keep keep Elvis' Tilted Kilt co-workers from testifying.
The defense also want to keep the prosecution from bringing up anything about whether Elvis was pregnant at the time of her disappearance, something that was discussed during Moorer’s initial 2016 trial.
A third motion also seeks to limit the time the prosecution has to do further discovery in the case.
A hearing on these three motions is set for Friday, June 21.
Elvis disappeared in December 2013.
Sidney Moorer's first trial ended with a hung jury.
Last year, a jury convicted Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, of kidnapping Elvis. She is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.
