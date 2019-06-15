Democratic presidential candidates take on racial economic issues in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Democratic 2020 Presidential Candidates are traveling the Lowcountry this weekend ahead of the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party Convention in Columbia next Saturday.
Each made their way to meet and greets, rallies being held for higher wages, and multiple town hall events before participating in the Black Economic Alliance discussion Saturday afternoon.
Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg sat down with a moderator to specifically tackle issues surrounding the financial divide between white and African Americans.
Each had fifteen minutes to answer questions before moving on to the next candidate. The common topics of the day were fair tax brackets, getting rid of student loan debt, and how the economy should be made to work for everyone in America.
Event officials say 800 people packed into the Charleston Music Hall to see for themselves what the candidates had to say. Many of them say they are excited that these campaigns are spending so much time in the Lowcountry because they feel they can cast a confident vote that way.
This BEA event paves the way to the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party Convention being held in Columbia next weekend. The three-day event consists of a fish-fry hosted by Congressman Jim Clyburn, a breakfast, and the convention itself on Saturday where 21 out of 23 candidates currently trying to secure the Democrat Party Nomination for president will speak.
Each of the candidates said Saturday they feel they are running their own fair and clean campaign so far and choose to focus on themselves and not what their opponents are doing. Their common denominator of the afternoon was no matter who locks in the nomination for 2020, the party needs to rally behind that person to make them as strong as they can be to lead the people of the United States.
