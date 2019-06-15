Dogs Can’t Complete Rally, Fall to Drive in Extras

Fans came out for the last Boeing Red Shirt Friday of the first half and kicked their weekend off a day early with a postgame fireworks display presented by Home Telecom. Those who stuck around after the final out also sung along to well-known songs that were played during the show. Fans who wore red to the game received a dollar off their tickets at the box office as well, with the option to donate that dollar back to support active and retired military members and their families.