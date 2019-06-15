Father’s Day Weekend: Mostly Sunny & Warming Up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is sliding off the coast and will help pump in warmer temperatures. Highs Saturday will feel slightly warmer- in the mid 80s under plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow’s high will continue to feel warmer as temps are expected to top out in the low 90s. Look for a few more clouds tomorrow, but still the rain chances will remain very low.
Humidity levels will rise the end of the weekend and into midweek as a more southerly flow dominates the forecast. Some upper level energy works its way through midweek and will spark the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. No days this week should be a washout. Summer kicks off Friday around noon!
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer; HIGH: 86.
FATHER’S DAY: Feeling warmer, a few more clouds; 91.
MONDAY: Sun & clouds, feeling warmer; HIGH: 92.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
