Homeowner shot after gun pointed at cop checking panic alarm

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Authorities say a police officer investigating a panic alarm shot a South Carolina homeowner who opened his door and pointed a gun at the deputy.
Greenville County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Flood said one deputy was checking on the panic alert sent from a cellphone at a Simpsonville home around 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
Flood says the deputy knocked or rang the doorbell and the door was jerked open by a man who pointed a gun at the officer.
Flood says the deputy fired and wounded the man, who was conscious and alert as he was taken to the hospital.
Flood told reporters he didn't know if the homeowner also fired his weapon.
Flood says the deputy is on paid leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting.
SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident, agency spokesman Thom Berry said. These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.
There is no dash camera video of the incident, Berry said.
The incident in Greenville County was the 27th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the second this year involving the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, SLED says. In 2018, there were 43 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
