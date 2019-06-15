Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/14)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-2 with 2 K’s in a 10-2 loss to the White Sox. The Holly Hill native is batting .227 with 11 HR’s and 27 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a walk and a K in a 15-2 loss to Houston. The Stratford alum is batting .225 with 12 HR’s and 34 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 9-5 win over the Mets. The Stratford alum is batting .224 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 13-6 win over Lehigh Valley. The Beaufort alum is 6-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 K’s in 64 innings
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - No game. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 5 K’s in 2.2 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a 4-3 loss to State College
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 5-4 loss to Mahoning Valley
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not play in a 5-2 loss to Idaho Falls
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Idaho Falls Chukars (Kansas City Royals) - No game
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.