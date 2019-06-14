Missing 91-year-old Georgetown man found safe

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police are thanking the public after an extensive search helped in locating a missing senior citizen who suffers from dementia.
According to information on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, 91-year-old Wesley Wragg has been located.
“Mr. Wesley Wragg has been located,” the post begins.
“The Georgetown Police Department thanks all the citizens and agencies that participated in the successful search for Mr. Wragg. Your help and prayers have led to his safe return.”
Wragg was seen around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Highmarket and Reservoir streets, police said.
He is described as 5-foot-6, 125 pounds, a bald head and unknown clothing. Anyone who sees him should approach him with care.
