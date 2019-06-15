Report: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Costco shooting in California; suspect in custody

Report: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Costco shooting in California; suspect in custody
A shooting was reported Friday night at a Costco in Corona, Calif.
June 15, 2019 at 1:45 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 1:45 AM

CORONA, Calif (Gray News) – A shooting inside a Southern California Costco left one person dead and two others wounded Friday night, KCAL-TV reports.

Corona police have reportedly arrested a suspect.

The shooting was first reported around 8 p.m. local time. About an hour later, Corona police tweeted: “The shooting incident at the Costco in Corona has been stabilized. There is no apparent threat to our community from any outstanding persons.”

Witnesses to the shooting told KCAL-TV they heard an argument before seven or eight shots rang out.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.