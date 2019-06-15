Sheriff’s office warns of scammers pretending to be deputies, demanding money to avoid arrest

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is the latest law enforcement agency to warn of a scam in which callers pretend to be deputies urge would-be victims to pay money to prevent a warrant being issued for their arrest.
County officials posted the warning on their Facebook page after receiving numerous calls about the scam.
“The caller identifies himself or herself as a specific WCSO deputy informing the individual that the call is about a legal matter,” the post on Facebook states.
Some people who have reported the scam say they were told if they did not send $3,000, a bench warrant would be issued for their arrest.
Deputies urge anyone who receives such a call to simply hang up.
“Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will not demand money from you or contact you by phone about a warrant,” the post states.
One voicemail message reported claims the caller is “Lt. Daniel Moy” with the sheriff’s office and asks that the would-be victim call back.
The scammers have set up a voicemail pretending to reach the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say.
The longer you remain on the line, the greater the chance of becoming a victim, they say.
