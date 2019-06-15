Troopers investigating fatal crash after police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person early Saturday morning after a pursuit with North Charleston Police.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, police saw a man stumbling as he walked toward a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Dorchester Road, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
The man left the parking lot in a Chevrolet Impala, turning right on Ashley Phosphate Road and then right on Dorchester Road, hitting the concrete buffer, Pryor said.
Police say the vehicle then kept going westbound on Dorchester Road accelerating at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of the vehicle but he fled from police, Pryor said.
Police say the officer lost sight of the vehicle on Dorchester Road but later found it wrecked into the wood line in the 9100 block of Dorchester Road.
The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Pryor said.
The coroner’s office has not yet released the man’s identity.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.