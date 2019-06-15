Victim wounded in shooting outside N. Charleston convenience store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a gunman after a man was grazed by a bullet early Saturday morning.
Police responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the Speedway in the 8600 block of Dorchester Road, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Charleston County dispatchers said the incident had been reported as a robbery.
Investigators say the victim was walking back to his truck after exiting the convenience store when he was approached by a man who walked around the back of his truck and pointed a gun at him and said something. Police did not specify what was said.
The victim attempted to run away and tripped, falling to the ground when the gunman fired a shot, Pryor said. The victim suffered a graze wound to the back of his leg and EMS took him to an area hospital.
Police say the gunman fled to the rear of the business.
Police have not yet provided a detailed description of the gunman.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
