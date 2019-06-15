Wife of missing Murrells Inlet man arrested Saturday; charges unknown

By WMBF News Staff | June 15, 2019 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 3:52 PM

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The wife of a missing Murrells Inlet man is behind bars Saturday.

Officials are working to release more information after 74-year-old Irene Clodfelter was arrested Saturday according to Georgetown County booking records. The records currently do not list any charges for the woman.

Clodfelter told authorities she last saw her husband, Hubert Lee Clodfelter, in March 2019.

The Clodfelter’s daughter contacted authorities on March 14 to express concerns about not being able to get in contact with him for two years.

GCSO spokesman Jason Lesley says he anticipates more information being released later this afternoon.

