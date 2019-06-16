Authorities expected to release new details in disappearance of 85-year-old Georgetown Co. man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown and Horry Counties were set to release new information Sunday about the arrest of the wife of a missing Murrells Inlet man.
Irene Clodfelter was arrested Saturday morning, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie. Jail records indicate she faces two counts of obstruction of justice.
So far, deputies in Georgetown County have not said what led to those charges. But Leslie said the Georgetown and Horry County Sheriff’s Offices were expected to release additional details in the case Sunday afternoon.
Earlier this week, deputies said they were searching for her husband, 85-year-old Hubert Lee Clodfelter, of Columbine Court in Murrells Inlet.
Clodfelter’s daughter, who lives in Orlando, called the sheriff’s office on March 14 about her concerns over not being able to get in touch with her father for at least two years.
According to an incident report, Clodfelter’s daughter said she attempted several times to reach him on his cell phone, but every time she called, Clodfelter’s wife would answer it instead. Clodfelter’s wife would always give an excuse of why he was not available, including claims he was running from law enforcement or traveling around in an RV, the report states.
His daughter told deputies she spoke to several of Clodfelter’s tenants and neighbors, all of whom claimed not to have seen or heard from him in about two years. Several of the tenants said Clodfelter’s wife told them to start making their rent checks payable to her, the report states.
Deputies say Irene Clodfelter told them she had last seen her husband earlier that same month. The incident report states she told Clodfelter’s daughter, who arrived in Georgetown County on March 12 to look for him, that he had just been in town over the weekend.
Clodfelter stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 210 pounds.
Anyone with information about Clodfelter’s whereabouts should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
