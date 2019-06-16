Charleston police arrest two people after downtown Confederate monument vandalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested two people suspected of vandalizing a Confederate monument in downtown Charleston.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 23-year-old Charles Dennis Chandler of Charleston and 29-year-old Kayleigh Nicole Roberts of Goose Creek for vandalizing the Confederate Defenders monument in White Point Gardens using a “red paint like substance.”
Both are charged with damage to real property, and were being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
A police report states at 12:41 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of 2 Murray Boulevard for a report of vandalism.
“Once on scene, witnesses provided the officers with a description of the suspects,” said officials with Charleston police.
According to investigators, the suspects were located a short distance away on Murray Boulevard just west of King Street.
“They were identified by witnesses as the suspects who damaged the monument,” CPD officials said in a report. “The director of the city’s Parks Department was notified and he will have several Parks Department personnel clean the monument.”
