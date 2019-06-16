Dogs End First Half on High Note but Fall Short of First Half Title

After wrapping up the first half of the season, most of the team gets a couple of days off before the second half opener on the road in Hickory, North Carolina Thursday night. Brandon Lockridge, Josh Stowers, Canaan Smith, Josh Breaux, Luis Gil, Alexander Vizcaino and Mickey Gasper will make the trip to Charleston, West Virginia to take park in the 2019 All Star Game festivities. Lockridge and Smith will square off with some of the South Atlantic League’s most feared power hitters in the Home Run Derby, which will take place shortly before the All Star Game itself.