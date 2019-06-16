Drive Stifle Charleston Hitters, Dogs Fall in Game Three

The RiverDogs wrap up the first half with the fourth and final game of the series against the Greenville Drive. The Father's day contest is slated to start at 1:05 p.m. with Luis Gil (2-3, 1.81) scheduled to take the mound for the Dogs against the Drive for the second time this season. Gil is coming off his best start of the campaign on June 10, when he went toe-to-toe with former American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel on the road against the Rome Braves. Gil threw seven shutout innings allowing just three hits and a walk with ten strikeouts. In his previous start against Greenville earlier this season, he required 97 pitches to work just 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts on May 3. Gil will be hoping for a more efficient outing this time around.