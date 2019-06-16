Home Alone: 11-year-old boy stops home invader with machete

MEBANE, N.C. (WFMY via CBS News) - As a player for the Burlington Pirates, 11-year-old Braydon Smith has had some training swinging a bat. But he never thought that training would prove useful off the field.
Friday morning he was home alone when a stranger knocked on his front door.
“I was hiding behind my door I didn’t answer the door,” Smith said.
He says a man then burst through the front door and found him in his room.
“When he came in the room he pointed the gun at me and up he told me to sit down on the ground and get in my closet,” Smith said. "And I did that.
The invader went into the living room to gather electronics, then went back to question the boy.
“He found my phone on the counter and he took the phone but he dropped it,” Smith said."And that’s when I picked up my machete and hit him in the back of the head."
Orange County deputies say the suspect, 19-year-old Jataveon Hall kicked Braydon in the stomach. Brayden swung the machete again but missed.
“And if I didn’t do anything about it he could’ve taken me with him,” he said. “He could have done anything.”
The sheriff’s office says Hall dropped everything and ran but was later arrested at a local hospital.
Despite the frightening ordeal, Christopher Smith says his son only had one thing on his mind.
“He was like, ‘Am I still going to be able to play baseball? Can I get back into the house to get my uniform?’” he said. “I said, 'Heck yeah, we are going.”
Dad says he trained his son to expect the unexpected.
“My dad has taught me a lot of stuff I like to stay calm,” Brayden said.
But his dad says a higher power also had a hand in his son’s safety.
“I thank God. He had a big part in it. The Lord was looking out for him today,” Smith said.
From swinging a machete to swinging a bat, all in a days work for young Brayden.
