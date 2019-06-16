The Humidity & Heat are Back this Father’s Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A more southerly flow will warm temperatures to the around 90 degrees today and pump in more humid air. Take dad to the pool or beach to cool off this Father’s Day! As high pressure is still in control so expect plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Tomorrow and Tuesday there’s a slight chance for typical, afternoon summer showers. Midweek storm and rain chances increase as a couple rounds of energy work through. Some of these storms could be strong.