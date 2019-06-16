The Humidity & Heat are Back this Father’s Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A more southerly flow will warm temperatures to the around 90 degrees today and pump in more humid air. Take dad to the pool or beach to cool off this Father’s Day! As high pressure is still in control so expect plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Tomorrow and Tuesday there’s a slight chance for typical, afternoon summer showers. Midweek storm and rain chances increase as a couple rounds of energy work through. Some of these storms could be strong.
This week’s daily highs should top out near 90 each day. The morning’s temperatures will feel increasingly warm and muggy.
FATHER’S DAY: Warm and muggy; HIGH: 90.
TOMORROW: Isolated shower, mainly dry; HIGH: 91.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and rain chance; HIGH: 90.
WEDNESDAY: Sct’d Showers and Storms; HIGH: 91.
THURSDAY: Sct’d Showers and Storms; HIGH: 93.
FRIDAY: More sunshine, isolated rain chance; HIGH: 92.
SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm; HIGH: 91.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.