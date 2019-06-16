Svantesson the Hero Late as Battery Draw Against Rowdies

Ian Svantesson would replace Nicque Daley in the 82nd minute and scored the equalizing goal six minutes later, earning the Battery a late point on the road. The Battery and Jarad van Schaik earned a free kick in the 88th minute which would lead to Svantesson’s goal. Van Schaik’s ball from the subsequent free kick found the head of Arthur Bosua on the right side of the box, his attempt coming back across the middle. Svantesson raised his leg and directed Bosua’s header on target beating McCarthy at the far post. “Arthur had a mismatch and I just wanted to put myself in a good position,” said Svantesson after the game. “When I saw it come off his head, I got my leg up and made enough contact to score. It’s a good result for the team.”