Traffic delays expected in areas of W. Ashley on Monday due to school construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic delays are expected in areas of West Ashley on Monday, June 17, in connection to the construction of a school.
Charleston police officials say crews will be delivering materials to the construction site on Garden Street for the district’s new elementary school.
According to police, four 53-foot-long trucks will begin making deliveries beginning at 7 a.m. and should end by early afternoon.
Authorities say the route of delivery will be I-526 to US-17 to Wappoo Road to Garden Street.
“This will impact traffic on Wappoo Road, Garden Street, Huntley Avenue, Hoff Avenue, and Myers Street,” Charleston police officials said."There will be flagmen set up throughout the neighborhood to assist with traffic control."
The goal is to minimize the impact to the public, CPD officials said.
“Motorists are asked to exercise caution while driving in the area,” police said.
