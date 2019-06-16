Two people killed in house fire, boyfriend in custody

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After an hours-long search, a man who is suspected of setting a house fire that killed two individuals on Saturday night has been caught and arrested.
Areli Aguirre Avilez was apprehended on Sunday afternoon by police while walking along Macdeonia Church Road. Avilez was reportedly a boyfriend of the woman who lived at the home but had recently had a domestic violence order taken out against him for threatening to set fire to her home.
Investigators say the blaze began late Saturday night. Crews worked to put it out but the reported use of an accelerant allowed the fire to spread before it could eventually be contained. The victims’ bodies were found at the scene of the fire.
Authorities say Alvarez is suspected of starting the fire and was the woman’s boyfriend. They believe he may be in the country illegally. A 13-year-old also went missing during the fire and was believed to be with Alvarez. No confirmation on the teenager’s whereabouts has been provided at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.