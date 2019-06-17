Bond set for man accused in Cottageville cemetery shooting incident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond Monday for a man accused of shooting at people in a Colleton County cemetery in May.
Sheldon Rhodes’ bond was set at $90,000. He is accused of shooting people at a cemetery, claiming that the lane the graveyard sits on was his.
Rhodes was arrested by Colleton County deputies at his home on Sherman Lane and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Four people went to the graveyard to lay flowers on their loved ones’ graves and one of them moved some logs that were blocking the entrance, an incident report states.
The report states a man later identified as Rhodes tried to stop them and said, “I’ll get my gun, I’ll be back.”
One of the victims told deputies not less then two minutes later he heard gunshots whizzing by him.
He said he returned gunfire and all four ran for cover.
A judge initially denied bond on the attempted murder charges, but set bond at $10,000 on the weapon charge on May 13.
Deputies confirmed that he indeed does not own that land.
