Charleston police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Authorities say Michel Seabrook was last seen on June 14 in the downtown Charleston area of Pittsburg Avenue and Meeting Street.
According to police, Seabrook was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt (as seen in the provided picture) and had a beige jacket and a multicolored purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call the on duty Central Detective at (843) 743-7200.
