City of Charleston to spend an estimated $700,000 on Longborough Dock

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will spend an estimated $700,000 on the Longborough Dock in downtown.
It’s part of an effort to make it accessible to everyone, not just the people living in the neighborhood.
The dock will not only be for public use, but a portion of it will be private and only accessible to the people living in the Longborough neighborhood.
The city will pay for the construction of all of it.
“It will be public/private dock facility so the Longborough Park, which may be renamed in the future, will become a public park,” said Jason Kronsberg, the director of Charleston Parks. “On one side of the pier facility there will be a public fishing pier and pier head and possibly a floating dock. On the other side will be a private dock for the citizens that live in that neighborhood.”
The HOA will pay for improvements after the dock is built.
For someone who lives near the dock and wishes they could use it, Brooke Blosser said she doesn’t understand why tax dollars are paying for the construction of a private dock that the public won’t be able to use.
“I think it’s interesting too because why is there a need for a private dock,” Brooke Blosser asked. “Why can’t we all share a public dock?”
Kronsberg said the city has been going back and forth with the neighborhood’s HOA for years to figure out who can legally use the pier.
"There was some sort of an oversight and the marsh property didn't get deeded to the city," Kronsberg said.
Kronsberg said, “I don’t have a good answer for that” when asked why the city is paying for the private portion even though they’re not allowed to use it.
A city spokesperson later said this was a compromise to protect public access to the waterway that was lost in a court process years ago.
The dock will cost an estimated $700,000 dollars. The last dock the city built, Higgins Pier, cost an estimated $475,000- $525,000. That is a public pier in West Ashley.
Even though the city is allocating money to the dock, the public is not currently allowed to use the dock, and is only open to the private community.
A city spokesperson said that will happen once the dock is permitted and issued into the public realm.
Blosser said she doesn’t understand why the current dock can’t work for everyone, "My question would be where is this need for a private dock coming from?"
There’s no timeline on when the plan for the pier will be finished.
On Monday evening, city officials voted to approve $43,000 of the $700,000 to come up with a project design.
