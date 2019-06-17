Man arrested after shooting outside Lake City McDonald’s injures one; SLED investigating

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting Sunday night in Lake City.
According to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker, the shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Ron McNair Boulevard.
Coker said the victim was shot in the leg near the front door of the restaurant.
The suspect has been identified as Damon Muldrow, according to Coker. He added Muldrow has been charged with attempted murder.
The victim, a male, is recovering at a local hospital.
Coker said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.
