N. Charleston man sentenced to life in deadly home invasion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been sentenced in a July 2016 home invasion that left one dead and two others wounded.
A judge sentenced Byron Labron Rivers to life without parole for the murder of Kirby Fyall, as well as first-degree burglary, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The jury returned the verdict late Thursday afternoon after a three-day trial.
A second defendant, Stacy Green, pleaded guilty in March and received a 30-year sentence, the solicitor’s office said.
The charges stemmed from a home invasion on July 15, 2016, in which Rivers and Green stormed into a North Charleston apartment demanding money, Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Prosecutors say Rivers immediately shot a guest in the head, but that person survived and alerted neighbors after jumping through a window to escape the home.
Rivers and Green ordered the remaining victims on the ground at gunpoint, forcing them to remove their pants and rifling through their belongings, prosecutors say.
Witnesses said Rivers shot Fyall to death when Fyall rushed him to protect his family, and then shot a third victim before accidentally shooting himself in the leg. Rivers and Green attempted to escape to a waiting vehicle, but were stopped and held by citizens until law enforcement arrived. North Charleston Police Officers arrived shortly and arrested both at the scene, Wilson said.
Witnesses told investigators Rivers and Green shared a pair of mittens, each wearing one glove on his right hand. DNA and firearms experts tied Rivers to the murder weapon and a recorded telephone call made by Rivers detailed the crimes, Wilson said.
“The victims and witnesses in this case deserve a lot of credit for stepping up, coming forward, and participating in the prosecution of Byron Rivers," Assistant Solicitor Chris Lietzow said. "North Charleston Police Department and Sergeant Robert Bailey conducted a thorough investigation and were committed to the outcome we received in this case.”
Byron Rivers was convicted previously of burglary in the third degree, and malicious injury to personal property, Wilson said.
