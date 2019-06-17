Outages reported after crash involving utility pole

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a collision involving a utility pole has shut down a roadway.
The crash happened early Monday morning on Carolina Avenue near Tupper Lane, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter feed. The roadway is closed in both directions between Central Avenue and Highway 17A, police say.
Dominion Energy is reporting an outage affecting 229 people in that area. The utility's outage map states the estimated time power will be restored is 8:30 a.m.
It is not clear how long the roadway is expected to be closed.
Police have not said whether injuries are involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.